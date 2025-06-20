A former Baltimore City Sheriff’s deputy was arrested Friday by Baltimore County Police and charged with sexually abusing a teenage girl in his care.

The 35-year-old allegedly groomed and began a sexual relationship with the teenager who Child Protective Services placed under his care in May 2022, according to court records.

In an interview with Baltimore County Police, the victim explained she had been abused by her mother and, when she was 14 years old, moved in with the former deputy — a family friend she told police she had known since she was a toddler.

The Banner is not identifying the man so as not to identify the girl.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Initially, she said, the man acted as a “mentor figure,” helping the girl out with homework and introducing her to jujitsu.

Over time their relationship became romantic, the girl said, adding that they had sex for the first time when she was 16 years old. He is 17 years older than her.

A Baltimore County detective reviewed the former sheriff’s deputy’s phone, which had nude photos of the man and the girl together; text messages; photos of the girl wearing his deputy’s uniform, including his gun; and a pornographic video of her, according to records.

The girl told Baltimore County Police that she disclosed her relationship with the man caring for her to a family member. That family member told a detective that they “entrusted [the man] to care for the victim due to him being a Baltimore City Sheriff Deputy.”

The former deputy is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center in Towson. A bail hearing is set for 1 p.m. Monday in the District Court of Maryland for Baltimore County in Towson.

No one responded Friday to calls made to the man’s listed phone number.