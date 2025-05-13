Slow down, Baltimore County: Officials are adding speed cameras near six schools — and they’ll even be active over the summer.

Starting May 19, six new speed cameras will be activated in the following school zones, the Baltimore County Police Department announced Monday:

Kreiger Schechter Day School, 8100 block of Stevenson Road (north and southbound)

Pleasant Plains Elementary School, 1200 block of East Joppa Road (westbound)

Saint Paul’s Lutheran School, 12000 block of Jerusalem Road (westbound)

Rossville Elementary School, 7400 block of Rossville Boulevard (east and westbound)

School zone speed cameras are active in the county between 6 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday-Friday, even on weekdays when students are out of school and during the summer months.

Officials said there’s a 30-day window where police will only issue warnings after new cameras are switched on.

But after that, motorists driving 12 mph over the speed limit in these areas during those times will be fined $40. Signage will indicate the new cameras’ presence, officials said.

These six new speed cameras arrive less than a year after five were added at other locations last July and six were added last March. The county has speed cameras installed near over 40 elementary schools, 17 near middle schools, 15 near high schools, 13 near private schools.

The police chief can add or move cameras based on traffic data, complaints and accident history, per the county’s website.

In August last year, cameras were added to Baltimore County school buses to catch drivers who don’t stop for a school bus with when its flashing red lights are on.

Fines for drivers who pass a stopped bus range from $250-$570, and can include points issued on your driving record.

By December last year, Baltimore County Police had issued 7,400 citations after giving under 200 tickets each year between 2021-2023.

So far this year, there have been eight speed-related fatal car crashes in Baltimore County, according to data from the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office. Last year, there were 10 total speed-related crashes in the county.