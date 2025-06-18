Another Baltimore County teacher has been arrested, marking the latest in a series of cases involving educators accused of inappropriately touching students.

Jordan Adams, 28, a gym teacher at Northwest Academy in Milford Mill, was charged with two counts of second-degree assault after allegedly inappropriately touching students, officials said.

Adams has been teaching at the middle school in Milford Mill since 2023 and for Baltimore County Public Schools since 2022, according to Principal Phillip Robinson. He worked as a student safety assistant at Sudbrook Magnet Middle School before going to Northwest Academy, Robinson said.

He is being held without bond at Baltimore County Detention Center and had no attorney listed in online court documents at the time of publication.

Robinson said Adams is on paid administrative leave and is barred from district property.

“These charges represent a complete breach of trust, responsibility, and the law, and this alleged behavior will not be tolerated in BCPS,” Robinson said in a letter addressed to staff, parents and caregivers. “We hold our employees to a high standard and these allegations violate that.”

The announcement of Adams’ arrest comes as Baltimore County Public Schools deals with a litany of sexual abuse claims against teachers.

This week, Deep Creek Middle School gym teacher Roger Myers was indicted on 22 counts, including third- and fourth-degree sex offenses and sexual abuse of a minor.

Last week, Perry Hall High School gym teacher Sean Brooks was arrested on three counts sexual abuse of a minor.

Last year, Randallstown High School teacher Carlos Arroyo was arrested on sexual abuse of a minor and third-degree sex offense charges and was recently convicted of abuse and assault.

This year, Pikesville High School teacher Dazhon Darien was hit with child sexual exploitation and receipt of child pornography charges.

The Baltimore Banner reporter Liz Bowie contributed to this article.