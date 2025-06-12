A Baltimore County gym teacher who was recently arrested for child sex abuse after three girls alleged that he touched, kissed and hugged them at the school will continue to be held without bail, a judge ruled on Thursday.

Sean Brooks, 40, was charged with three counts of child sex abuse for alleged instances that occurred at Perry Hall High School, where he is a physical education teacher.

Judge Marsha L. Russell expressed concern for an authoritative figure like Brooks having these allegations against him from multiple people and occurring over a number of years.

Brooks’ attorney Staci Pipkin pushed for home detention due to the fact that he lives in Harford County and would have no reason to go to Baltimore County or near the school. Pipkin said he would not be home with any children as he and his wife, who was in the courtroom Thursday, do not have any.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Russell opted to deny Brooks’ bail and instructed he have no contact with anyone under 18 years old due to concerns for public safety.

“If not completely sexual in nature, (the allegations are) certainly pushing upon it,” Russell said.

In charging documents, three girls at Perry Hall High School detail physical contact with Brooks. The girls alleged Brooks touched them on their thighs, kissed them and hugged them from behind. Other students reported being witnesses to his interactions with some girls at the school.

Baltimore County detectives accused Brooks of grooming the girls.

Pipkin said Brooks denies these allegations. While any sexual instances involving minors should be taken seriously, she said, “The sexual contact that’s alleged is essentially hugging.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Brooks’ wife did not want to comment following Thursday’s hearing.

A male student who took Brooks’ health class this past semester noticed a lot of girls would come into the classroom, and he’d proceed to touch or massage them and have them sit near his desk, according to court documents. The boy took photos of Brooks with girls on March 5 and March 19.

A Perry Hall High School teacher emailed a photo of Brooks standing behind a girl with his hands on her shoulder to Principal Abbey Campbell on March 19.

The teacher told Campbell that several ninth-grade students complained Brooks was often inappropriate with the girl students, telling them they’re “hot,” giving them massages and rubbing them, per court documents.

According to court records, in an assignment requesting freshman students share what was going on in their lives, the first two victims detailed strained relationships with their fathers. Brooks spoke to both of them about it and grew so close to them that things took a sexual turn by their junior years, according to court documents.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The first victim said Brooks would rub, touch or smack her thighs often and hug and squeeze her from behind, per court documents. Brooks and the now 17-year-old girl allegedly exchanged stories about each others’ sex lives. She said Brooks was “obsessed with how freaky she was,” according to court documents, suggesting she become a porn star when she’s older, and he would be her manager.

On Feb. 15, 2024, one of Brooks’ male health students recorded a video of the victim kneeling and facing Brooks while he sat at his desk. The girl told people in her life, such as her mom and friends, about these instances and is upset she said anything because she won’t get to see Brooks every day, according to court documents.

A second girl said she grew close to Brooks after writing about her strained relationship with her father and confiding in him about it, per court documents. She apparently even worked as an aide to him in some classes.

Earlier this year on Feb. 4, the girl alleges Brooks took her to a cellar-like room with a teacher’s desk and three chairs. He locked the door, she said, put his jacket around her from behind, hugged her, kissed her on the neck twice, kissed her forehead and told her she was “perfect,” beautiful” and “his favorite,” according to court documents.

School records show the girl left early that day. The victim, who is now 17, said Brooks ruined her life and made her feel helpless. A third girl detailed a similar experience.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

In court documents, Brooks said he does not allow students who aren’t supposed to be there into his classroom while he is teaching. He may allow them in during lunch, an off period or the last 30 minutes of class if it’s ok with their other teacher, per court documents. The students who come to Brooks are often athletes who want to discuss sports, according to court documents.

Pipkin said Brooks has been a teacher for about 10 years and has not had previous allegations or even a criminal record. Brooks maintains his innocence, she said, and she’ll be representing him through a trial.

Brooks is on paid administrative leave, according to a Baltimore County Public School spokesperson.