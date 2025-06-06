Baltimore County residents can expect their water bills to go up again this summer.

The Baltimore City Board of Estimates approved a 4.9% rate increase to water utility costs for Baltimore County residents beginning in July.

Similar rate increases took effect in 2023 and in 2021.

“That 5% increase has been going on for about four years, which we’re seeing with their rates. That has narrowed that gap in what the city and county residents see in their bill significantly,” said Matthew Garbark, the interim deputy director at the Baltimore Department of Public Works.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Baltimore and Baltimore County share water and some sewer systems, which are managed by the city.

“This has been in place for almost a century now, and that is actually state law,” Garbark said.

Baltimore County residents react to water rate increase

Longtime Baltimore County resident Maria Cadden said she’s lived in the area for about 30 years and wasn’t surprised to find out her water bill will go up.

“It doesn’t really 4%, you know, people that are struggling, but obviously, but to me, I always thought it was a little low compared to the city rate,” Cadden said.

“I guess everything’s kind of going up in price,” added Baltimore County resident Isabel Rodriguez. “So I don’t know why I expected water bills not to just stay the same. But I’m sure my mom’s not gonna be happy about it happening in the county, either.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Garbark told the board on Wednesday that the increase will help close the gap between what county and city residents pay.

“Based on the Water Governance Task Force, the last report that they did, the city ratepayer and the county ratepayer are within just about $1 or two of each other —what they pay just for water,” Garbark said.

Baltimore County leaders told WJZ that they feel their residents have next to no control.

In a statement to WJZ, Baltimore County District 5 Councilman David Marks explained this is something they’ve worked to change.

“In 2019, the Baltimore County Council urged the state legislature to create a regional water authority so there would be greater input by all residents,” Marks wrote. “There has been next to no action on this initiative, which should be frustrating to all ratepayers.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Baltimore City water rate increase

Baltimore City approved increases to its own water, sewer, and stormwater bills earlier this year.

In January, DPW’s multiyear water and sewer rate increase plan was approved by the city’s spending board.

The BOE allowed the public to comment before voting 4-0 to raise water and sewer bills over the next three years.

“We are roughly looking at a $12 monthly increase right now — roughly $130 to $142 dollars for both water and wastewater for a family of four in the city of Baltimore," said DPW Director Khalil Zaied.

Baltimore residents will see a 3% rise in their monthly water bills and a 15% sewer rate increase, beginning Feb. 1. The increases in water and sewer rates will grow to 9% in FY26 and FY27, according to DPW.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

DPW said the water and sewer rate increases are necessary to help maintain the city’s financial stability and update infrastructure and projects as its water and wastewater system ages.

Officials said the department will be launching a $1.9 billion, six-year improvement program to address some critical infrastructure needs. The plan will focus on replacing water mains, reducing sewer overflows, and modernizing operations.

WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner. See the original report.