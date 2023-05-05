DPW to receive $15 million to assist city residents with water bill debt

CHRISTIAN OLANIRAN, CBS Baltimore

Published on: May 05, 2023 5:54 PM EDT|Updated on: May 05, 2023 6:30 PM EDT

A view of the Baltimore City skyline, as seen from Federal Hill in South Baltimore. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)
The Baltimore Department of Public Works will receive $15.87 million to assist Baltimore City residents with water bill debt accrued as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Brandon Scott and DPW Director Jason Mitchell said Friday.

The grant funding comes from the state’s Water Assistance Relief program. DPW was one of 19 water systems throughout the state to receive funding.

“This much-needed grant funding will provide assistance to Baltimore residents facing water bill debt due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Scott said.

DPW said they plan to issue information on how the funding will be applied to assist residents.

Residents are encouraged to take advantage of existing water assistance programs they may be eligible for by visiting the DPW Water Affordability Portal.

Currently, all Baltimore City residential customers are eligible to receive a one-time 5% water bill discount when they sign up for paperless billing. Residents must sign up by May 31 to receive the discount.

