A city sanitation worker died Friday from injuries he sustained while collecting trash in a West Baltimore alley, according to a Department of Public Works news release.

Timothy Cartwell’s death comes roughly three months after another city sanitation worker died of heatstroke on the job, raising questions about what more can be done to keep these employees safe. And last month, a worker for a private waste company died after his garbage truck rolled downhill, hit him and struck four cars before crashing into a building in the Mount Vernon neighborhood.

Cartwell was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center early Friday, where he was pronounced dead, the news release states. Baltimore police are now investigating the circumstances of his death.

Leaders in the Department of Public Works visited the hospital Friday to provide support to Cartwell’s family and colleagues, according to the news release. And counseling services are available to staff affected by the tragedy through the city’s Employee Assistance Program.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

City Councilman Zeke Cohen issued a statement mourning Cartwell’s death.

“I am devastated to learn of the death of Timothy Cartwell, the second DPW worker to die in the line of duty in recent months,” he said in a statement. “Every worker deserves to know that they’ll return home safely each day.”

He said he was committed to working with other members of the City Council to “make sure our employees have safe work places and are treated with respect.”

“We will find answers for what happened to Mr. Cartwell,” he added. “City Council will take action to increase transparency and hold the Department of Public Works fully accountable.”

Following the heat-related death of sanitation worker Ronald Silver II in August, Mayor Brandon Scott hired a Washington-based law firm to review the city’s workplace safety policies. The firm found the department had no procedures for dealing with illness caused by heat, according to a report released last month.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The firm also found the department had inadequate facilities, vehicles and training, and a toxic work culture where employees who raised safety concerns feared retaliation. The report recommends, among other things, a “stop work trigger” for especially hot days, and the hiring of a safety ombudsman.

In a statement, Scott last month called the report “an important inflection point” in efforts to improve working conditions for the city’s frontline workers.