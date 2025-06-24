As Baltimore temperatures swell under a heat dome scorching much of the East Coast, city officials opted to open more cooling centers Tuesday.

Temperatures could reach 104 degrees, but feel like 111 degrees Tuesday, per the National Weather Service. This prompted NWS to issue an extreme heat warning for parts of Maryland, including Baltimore, until 9 p.m. It also pushed the Baltimore City Health Department to open seven more cooling centers in addition to the 15 available, officials said.

The following centers will be open between 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. exclusively on Tuesday:

C.C. Jackson: 4910 Park Heights Ave.

4910 Park Heights Ave. Coldstream: 1401 Fillmore St.

1401 Fillmore St. Edgewood/Lyndhurst: 835 Allendale St.

835 Allendale St. Herring Run: 5001 Sinclair Lane

5001 Sinclair Lane Madison Park: 1401 E. Biddle St.

1401 E. Biddle St. Morrell Park: 2651 Tilley St.

2651 Tilley St. Robert C. Marshall: 1201 Pennsylvania Ave.

City health officials put Baltimore under a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert on Sunday that will remain in effect until Thursday.

For the other cooling centers that will remain open until Thursday, check the Baltimore City Health Department’s website for their operating hours and to learn if they have WiFi.

Other cooling centers available through Thursday’s alert are as follows:

Beans & Bread: 400 S. Bond St.

400 S. Bond St. Zion Lutheran Church: 400 E. Lexington St.

400 E. Lexington St. Brooklyn Homes: 4140 10th St.

4140 10th St. Cherry Hill Homes: 2700 Spelman Road

2700 Spelman Road Franciscan Center: 101 W. 23rd St.

101 W. 23rd St. HARBEL Community Organization: 5807 Harford Road

5807 Harford Road Harford Senior Center: 4920 Harford Road

4920 Harford Road Hatton Senior Center: 2825 Fait Ave.

2825 Fait Ave. Manna House: 435 E. 25th St.

435 E. 25th St. My Sister’s Place Women’s Center: 17 W. Franklin St.

17 W. Franklin St. Oliver Senior Center: 1700 N. Gay St.

1700 N. Gay St. Sandtown-Winchester Senior Center: 1601 Baker St.

1601 Baker St. ShopRite of Howard Park: 4601 Liberty Heights Ave.

4601 Liberty Heights Ave. Weinberg Housing and Resource Center: 620 Fallsway

620 Fallsway Zeta Senior Center: 4501 Reisterstown Road

Bottles of water available inside the cooling center at Zeta Center for Healthy and Active Aging. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

The National Weather Service also issued an extreme heat watch for much of Wednesday. This extreme heat, per the NWS, can lead to increases in heat-repeated illnesses, an issue of growing concern in Maryland.

According to the Maryland Department of Health, there were 25 heat-related deaths in 2024, the most since 2018. And experts predict this could worsen as climate change makes the state hotter and wetter.

Monday alone saw four daily temperature records broken or tied, including the Baltimore Inner Harbor surpassing its 85-degree record for 104, according to NWS.

More heat records that could be tied or broken are expected Tuesday.