The woman Taylor Swift defended during a show in Philadelphia this weekend is from Maryland, and she talked to WJZ about the viral moment.

At Swift’s concert on Saturday, the pop megastar, mid-song — defended a fan from a security guard at Lincoln Financial Field.

“I didn’t really realize, literally, what was happening,” said Kelly Inglis, a teacher who lives in Timonium, Baltimore County.

In an interview with WJZ Tuesday, Inglis said, “We scored, like, last-minute front-row seats.”

The third-grade teacher was enjoying her 13th time at a Swift show.

“The entire night, there had been one specific security guard that, every time he came over, he was yelling at us to back up, telling us to calm down,” Inglis recalled.

Videos from the sellout crowd show Swift took notice.

“In the video, she comes back. And finally, he turns around and is like, ‘Oh, okay,’” said Inglis.

Swift’s loyal fans, known as “Swifties,” shared the video, now with millions of views.

Inglis is not active on TikTok, but said she quickly learned the moment went viral.

“As soon as we left the show, my friends were on TikTok like, ‘Oh, this is blowing up’. And I was like, ‘This is crazy!’”

After the incident, Inglis was given free tickets to see Swift again the next night.

Now, she has a story to last a lifetime.

“She’s such an amazing person. And the thing is, she always does these gestures and these things for her fans that make them feel special,” said Inglis.

Inglis told WJZ she has been a big fan of Swift since before the pop star made it big when she did a show at Salisbury University in 2007.