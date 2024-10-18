A garbage worker died Friday afternoon after their garbage truck rolled downhill, hit him and struck four cars before crashing into a building in the Mount Vernon neighborhood, authorities said.

Michael Bost, 41, was outside of the garbage truck he was operating when it began to roll downhill. Police said Bost was hit by the runaway truck, which then slammed into four cars before hitting the Cozy Corner restaurant in the unit block of West Centre Street round 3:45 p.m.

Bost, who was listed as the truck’s “operator,” was pronounced dead on the scene, authorities said.

Numerous emergency vehicles responded to the scene. The garbage truck had a logo for WB Waste Solutions LLC.

Two people, a 27-year-old man and woman who were in two of the struck cars, were taken to the hospital for injuries, authorities said.

Building inspectors were also called in to check for any structural damage.