A massive fire ripped through Camp Small in Baltimore’s Woodberry neighborhood Thursday evening, fueled by giant piles of lumber and driven by high wind gusts.

Camp Small, near where Interstate 83 exits southbound onto Cold Spring Lane, is where the city recycles felled trees into lumber products. Bright orange flames were visible as embers flew to nearby spots and smoke poured into the dark winter sky.

John Marsh, a fire department spokesperson, said fire crews were working to “contain” the fire and that no injuries have been reported.

Traffic on I-83, the Jones Falls Expressway, was shut down in both directions from the Northern Parkway Exit to Druid Park Lake Drive until further notice, according to the Baltimore City Department of Transportation.

Officials said there has been no need to evacuate nearby buildings and that they did not anticipate needing to do so.

“But if something does happen, we can react immediately,” Fire Chief James W. Wallace said in a media briefing late Thursday evening.

Wallace called the fire challenging and dynamic, with wind posing the biggest challenge. He said he’d never seen a fire of this scope and expected crews to be working it all night.

“The challenges here are obviously the weather and safety,” Wallace said. “We’re trying to keep this under control in nighttime hours, so we have a lot of added risk as we try to engage this. But no, I’ve not encountered this type of fire at this size before.”

Another complicating factor is the size of the lumber and log stacks, Wallace said. In some parts of Camp Small, the wood is stacked 30 feet high. The fire is deep into piles that could collapse, he said.

That’s especially problematic because Camp Small only has one tiny road in and out of it, meaning a collapsed, burning pile could trap fire crews in or outside of the area.

Firefighters carry hose down the Light Rail tracks north of Cold Spring Lane. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

The Fleischmann’s Vinegar plant is seen along the light rail tracks as the wildfire burns. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

Marsh said the blaze began as a brush fire, though officials are not sure what sparked it initially. The fire was first called in around 5:13 p.m. by a city employee, Marsh said.

The Baltimore light rail track runs between Camp Small and the interstate.

Wallace said the light rail tracks have not been compromised, but the fire is near them. He said the fire department has been staging “strike teams” outside the main footprint of the fire to respond to any small fires that could be ignited by debris blown on the wind into nearby areas.

A video shared with The Banner, taken from The Woodberry Apartment complex at 2001 W. Cold Spring Lane, shows tall flames and smoke pouring into the sky as fire trucks respond on the ground and at least one helicopter is visible in the sky above the blaze.

One lane of traffic, the shoulder and the exit from I-83 South to Cold Spring Lane were all closed as of 8:45 p.m., according to the State Highway Administration.

Fire crews respond to a fire in Baltimore's Woodberry neighborhood, near I-83. (Courtesy of Adan Rodriguez)

The Maryland Transit Administration suspended light rail service between Falls Road and North Avenue as a precaution. Shuttle bus service is available between these stations.

Camp Small is not in a heavily residential area. It is just north of the Fleischmann’s Vinegar location and southeast of the Cylburn Arboretum. It is across the highway and the Jones Falls from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and Western High School. Those schools will open on a two-hour delay tomorrow, according to the school system.

The fire and high winds also prompted officials to cancel the fireworks show at the city’s annual Monument lighting.

“We have three particularly bad fires going on in Baltimore City right now that are being spread by the high winds,” Baltimore City Comptroller Bill Henry told the crowd at the celebration in Mount Vernon. “And because those fires require a lot of attention, we are not going to be able to set off the fireworks here tonight.”

Wallace said there had also been a fire in the 600 block of W. Lexington St., and that he believed crews had responded to a third blaze.

This is a developing story.

The Banner’s Emily Opilo and Justin Fenton contributed to this report.