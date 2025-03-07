The Baltimore City Fire Department is fighting a large blaze Friday morning in West Baltimore.
Crews responded to the four-alarm fire at the 2200 block of North Fulton Avenue a little before 4:30 a.m., the department said in posts on social media.
Crews are actively fighting the fire, and officials asked for people to avoid the area.
No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story.
