A five-alarm fire in North Baltimore early Tuesday morning impacted at least eight rowhomes and drew a large response from the Baltimore City Fire Department.

Two people remain unaccounted for after the fire engulfed multiple residential buildings in the 3400 block of Keswick Road, said department spokesperson John Marsh. It’s not known whether they were home when the fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. No firefighters were injured, Marsh said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. It appears to have originated in the center of the block before spreading quickly to other homes, causing at least one to collapse, Marsh said.

Residents displaced by the fire huddled under blankets behind yellow police tape and watched fire crews work on the smoldering buildings. Neighbors opened their homes to some of them and offered couches to sleep on.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“Already so many neighbors are helpful,” Baltimore City Councilwoman Odette Ramos said. “This is a tight knit community.”

Neighborhood residents watch as firefighters work following the early morning fire. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

Ramos described the fire as “massive,” saying people could smell the smoke in Charles Village and Waverly.

Around 7:45 a.m., Baltimore Fire said in social media post that the fire had been extinguished.

The blaze comes more than a year after another large fire damaged 10 two-story rowhouses in Hampden and displaced 22 people from the 800 block of Union Avenue.

The Hampden Community Council is organizing some relief efforts for those impacted by this week’s fire, Ramos said. The Red Cross was also on scene Tuesday morning.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Fire officials said the blaze originated in the center of the block and quickly spread to other homes. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

This is a developing story.