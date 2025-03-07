The Baltimore Police Department is investigating four deaths that have occurred in the city since the beginning of March, including a homicide, a murder-suicide, and a fatal hit-and-run.

Police said a 27-year-old was found dead in a vehicle in the 700 block of Yale Avenue with a gunshot wound just before 1 p.m. Thursday.

The victim who police did not identify was pronounced dead at the scene of the residential area in the Yale Heights neighborhood. Police say they arrested a suspect but did not provide any more details.

This comes after two deadly incidents on Tuesday.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The Accident Investigation Unit is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened around 11 p.m.

Police were called to the 100 block of South Hilton Street, a residential area in the St. Joseph’s neighborhood near churches and a gas station, for reports of a hit-and-run.

Police found a woman with “serious injuries” who medics brought to a nearby hospital where she later died. Police have not identified the woman who was killed or released details about the vehicle that struck her.

Earlier that same day and shortly after 8 p.m., 41-year-old Shakeira Cooper and a 38-year-old man were found fatally shot in the 1000 block of McAleer Court, police said. The deaths in the Oldtown neighborhood are being investigated as a possible murder-suicide.

So far this year, there have been over 20 homicides and more than 40 nonfatal shootings. The department recorded 31 killings and 71 nonfatal shootings around this same time last year.