The Baltimore City Fire Department was responding to a “partial collapse” of the road that caused a gas leak Monday evening at West Lexington and Pearl streets.

A private construction crew was working on the street when parts of the hole collapsed, breaking an 8-inch gas main, fire officials said.

John Marsh, the Fire Department’s public information officer, said firefighters evacuated the 620 block of West Lexington Street and are waiting for Baltimore Gas and Electric Company to shut off the main gas line. Nick Alexopulos, a spokesperson for BGE, said the company’s crew is on the scene.

There have been no power outages or injuries reported. Marsh said this collapse was due to construction and is unrelated to the underground fires on the 200, 300 and 400 blocks of North Charles Street, which knocked out utilities for thousands of Baltimore residents earlier this year. Officials have yet to release details on the investigations and causes of the fires.