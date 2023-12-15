WJZ Baltimore issued alert days for Sunday and Monday based on the potential for significant rain and wind as a coastal storm moves across Maryland. Maryland can expect quiet weather through Saturday night and Friday is shaping up to be rather lovely for this time of year.

Friday started off with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Solid sunshine will help temperatures recover into the middle to upper 50s. That’s about 10° warmer than Thursday and about 10° warmer than what’s considered normal this time of year.

A west wind of around 10 to 15 mph will make it feel a couple degrees cooler. The milder day means evening temperatures in the 40s for the last night of Chanukah.

High pressure will control our weather through the start of the weekend. This means Marylanders would want to get any outdoor activities or traveling done on Saturday if possible. We’re looking at nice weather on Saturday with a gradual increase in clouds and highs back into the middle 50s.

A strong coastal storm will be developing in the southeastern United States Saturday night into Sunday morning.

As the system moves northward up along the east coast, it is forecast to strengthen. This means a round of steady to heavy windswept rain is likely later Sunday into the first part of Monday. So far, it looks like we could pick up 2 to 3 inches of rain with some places seeing even higher numbers. What is also important to note is that we will likely pick up the bulk of the rain in an eight to twelve hour window so that could lead to some flooding.

Winds will intensify as the low moves away from us, leaving us with sustained winds between with winds between 20-25 mph and gusts between 40-50 mph during the height of the storm.

Temperatures will be too warm for any snow or mix Sunday into Monday as winds come in off the ocean.

Colder air behind the storm means we could receive a few wind-whipped snow showers across the region on Tuesday morning. Highs on Tuesday afternoon will be cold in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

The weather for most of next week looks quiet and cold with highs in the 40s.