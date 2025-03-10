Spring-like weather is on the way to Maryland on Monday and Tuesday afternoon, with highs topping out in the upper 60s and lower 70s before the arrival of a cold front.

Expect a pleasant mix of sunshine and clouds on Monday, with afternoon temperatures climbing comfortably into the upper 60s.

Temperatures on Tuesday could reach into the upper 60s and even low 70s in some locations before backdoor cold front pushes through in the evening, introducing cooler air from the east. Wednesday morning will feature mostly cloudy skies and noticeably cooler conditions. High temperatures on Wednesday will reach into the mid to upper 50s due to the persistent cool wedge and easterly winds.

Temperatures will begin a gradual recovery on Thursday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies continuing. Highs will reach the lower 60s, moderated by persistent easterly winds.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Looking toward the weekend, a powerful storm system will track through the midsection of the country late in the week, impacting our region by Saturday. Winds will noticeably increase ahead of this system, becoming quite gusty, especially Saturday afternoon into the evening. Southwest wind gusts could exceed 40 mph at times.

These strong southwest winds will usher in very warm conditions for Saturday, pushing high temperatures well into the lower to middle 70s, making it feel more like late spring than early March.

By Sunday, the approaching cold front will increase clouds and bring a risk of showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. The highest rain chances will occur Sunday afternoon into the evening hours before diminishing overnight. High temperatures Sunday afternoon will again be mild, in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Behind this cold front, expect cooler temperatures to settle back into the area early next week.

WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner. See the original story.