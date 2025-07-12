Standing early Saturday morning under a bus shelter at Pennsylvania and North avenues, near the epicenter of Thursday’s mass overdose that sent 27 to the hospital, Elijah Bradley said resources have flooded into the community over the last two days.

Near him, naloxone was strewn on the street, wedged in a chain-link fence, tucked in a drawstring bag and spread out on folding tables outside the Penn North Metro stop.

But Bradley said the streets were quieter than usual, and he wondered if the people who most needed the support were actually receiving it.

Increased police activity was keeping some away, he said, while others remained shaken by what they’d witnessed.

“After that day, nobody come up like they usually do,” said the 38-year-old, who is in recovery.

Across the street, a man sat hunched over in a wheelchair, and a barefoot woman lay on her back across a city bench.

Bradley said it was only a matter of time before the help disappeared, and streets would look as they did before.

“I’d give it like a week or so,” Bradley said.

At least 27 people were taken to hospitals for overdose treatment as of Friday, authorities said. Seven were in critical condition and 15 in serious, but not life-threatening, condition. There have been no fatalities so far, officials said.

First responders flooded the Penn North neighborhood shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday to find more than a dozen people in need of aid. The Baltimore City Health Department closed half a block to treat people outside the Pratt Library branch, which remained closed on Friday.

Officials said they’re still investigating what led to the overdoses.

Mayor Brandon Scott said that police will use surveillance to deal with those who are bringing drugs into the city, but stressed that he’s focused on diverting more resources to communities.