Wanna buy Camden Yards or Johns Hopkins University? You might be able to soon — if you play your cards right.

Baltimore is getting its own edition of Monopoly, and the company that produces it is looking for suggestions for what to feature in the beloved board game.

The Baltimore edition will debut later this year in the fall, according to a press release, and will depict organizations that speak to the city’s history and culture.

About 20 to 30 organizations will be selected — usually sports teams, historic landmarks, restaurants and universities — to be featured as unique property spaces, Community Chest and Chance cards, the box lid and the board montage.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“Baltimore is such a unique community with a rich history. We aim to ensure that Monopoly: Baltimore Edition is an accurate portrayal of what Baltimore locals and tourists love about this charming city,” said Tim Barney, a Top Trumps representative, in a press release. “Each organization being considered must have established longevity/legacy, credibility, and community engagement. It’s all about immortalizing the best of the best in our game. We’re looking for the places and things that are quintessentially Baltimore and that truly call it home.”

The company is looking for recommendations from the public through its website. People can also email locations, businesses and organizations to Baltimore@toptrumps.com for consideration.

Barney said all decisions are expected to be finalized by the first week of April.

“Since we make selections as we go, that means every spot is meant to be filled by that time; so, don’t wait to submit until then” added Barney. “In the fall of 2025, we will be hosting a big launch and unveiling party at a popular and recognizable venue in the city. Our game launches are very exciting. It’s the first time the completed game is unveiled for the world to see, and it is available for purchase that instant.”

The history of Monopoly

Monopoly first hit shelves in 1935 with the race car, thimble, boot, top hat, and battleship among the original set of tokens, while the Scottie dog and wheelbarrow were added in the early 1950s.

Although the brand has evolved over the past 90 years, the gameplay and iconography of the classic board game has remained unchanged, making it a timeless classic.