The City of Baltimore decided to accept court winnings of $152 million from a pair of drug distributors in its opioid lawsuit, amounting to a little more than half of what a jury awarded the city late last year.

The winnings bring the total that Baltimore has won from drug companies to $579.8 million, including more than $400 million in settlements that were reached before trial.

A jury of city residents issued a massive $266 million verdict against the drug distributors, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen, after a seven-week trial last year. But the judge who heard the case, Baltimore City Circuit Judge Lawrence Fletcher-Hill, ruled in June that the amount was “grossly excessive” and ordered a new trial to determine damages.

To avoid a second trial, the city could instead accept a reduced verdict of about $52 million, Fletcher-Hill wrote in his decision. The city would also get an additional $100 million in abatement money aimed at rectifying the ongoing harms of the opioid crisis if it took the deal, the judge decided earlier this month.

In a statement late Thursday, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said the city’s Law Department chose to take the deal.

“While this amount is lower than the jury awarded us, this award still dwarfs the original amount the city would have received, had we not brought this separate litigation on behalf of our city,” Scott said. “This is also the only successful jury verdict and only successful judgement against either of these companies.”

Baltimore has experienced the highest rate of overdose deaths of any major city in America, according to a series of articles in The Baltimore Banner and The New York Times last year.

