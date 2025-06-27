A man died in police custody early Wednesday morning after Baltimore officers restrained him during what officials described as a mental health crisis — a case now under investigation by the Maryland Office of the Attorney General.

According to a preliminary report from the office’s Independent Investigations Division, the encounter began in West Baltimore around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, when a man approached a Baltimore Police officer stopped at a traffic light near West Franklin Street and North Franklintown Road.

The man, who has not been publicly identified, repeatedly walked into the road, prompting the officer to intervene “for the man’s own safety,” according to the IID.

Additional officers responded, placing the man in handcuffs and leg restraints. While he was awaiting medical assistance, the man became unresponsive. Emergency medical services had not arrived by 10:30 p.m., so officers transported him to a hospital in a police cruiser. He was pronounced dead just after 3 a.m. Wednesday.

The West Baltimore man’s death comes just over a decade after Freddie Gray, a 25-year-old Black man, died from spinal injuries sustained while in the custody of Baltimore police. Gray’s death in April 2015 — also following a period of distress, restraint and police transport — triggered weeks of protests, a federal civil rights investigation and a U.S. Department of Justice consent decree aimed at reforming the Baltimore Police Department.

Since Gray’s death, the city has expanded its crisis response teams and trained officers in deescalation tactics. Still, in-custody deaths during behavioral health episodes remain a flashpoint in Baltimore, where residents have pushed for increased investment in non-police crisis intervention.

Officials have not released the names of the officers involved. All officers on the scene were wearing body cameras, and footage is expected to be made public under IID protocol. Investigators are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to come forward.

This police-custody death comes after Baltimore Police fatally shot two people recently in West Baltimore. A 70-year-old woman allegedly armed with a knife who was having a mental health crisis was fatally shot Wednesday. Last week, a 36-year-old arabber who fired a gun at police was fatally shot by three officers.