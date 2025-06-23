The Baltimore Police Department will release body-camera footage Monday from the officers who fatally shot Bilal “BJ” Abdullah, a 36-year-old beloved arabber, in West Baltimore last week.

City officials, including Police Commissioner Richard Worley, will hold a news conference at police headquarters at 2 p.m.

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office, which investigates police shootings in the state, said “three officers exchanged gunfire” with Abdullah on June 17 following a foot pursuit in Upton. One police officer was shot in the foot, who was in “fair” condition as of last week, police said.

A crowd gathered after Abdullah was shot, investigators said. Police said this initially prevented them from providing medical aid to Abdullah, who was taken to a hospital and declared dead.

Investigators have not established who fatally shot Abdullah or how many shots were fired.

On Friday, the Attorney General’s Office identified the officers involved as Devin Yancy, an eight-year veteran; Omar Rodriguez, a six-year veteran; and Ashley Negron, a seven-year veteran. The three are on routine administrative leave.

The killing sparked outcry in the community. Hundreds of people gathered Friday evening near the corner of West North and Pennsylvania avenues and marched to the Upton Metro station, where Abdullah was shot. Some demonstrators said Abdullah’s death reminded them of the case of Freddie Gray.

City officials went to the Upton neighborhood Friday for a meeting with community leaders and bystanders as they worked to listen and ease tensions. Advocates said communities are feeling frustrated and disappointed with the continuing tension between police and neighborhoods.

“My brother did not deserve this,” Najla Abdullah, the arabber’s sister said during the march on Friday. “Baltimore City Police — we look to them to support and protect us, and they took my brother away.”