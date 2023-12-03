Baltimore Police investigate report of gunfire at Harbor East movie theater

Baltimore Police investigated a report of gunfire inside Harbor East Cinemas on Saturday, according to authorities.
No injuries were reported, police said, and there was no suspect information available.
WJZ’s Caroline Foreback arrived as officers donning tactical gear were entering the theater. Officers were seen interviewing people outside the theater.
Heavy police presence outside of Harbor East Cinemas. Working to confirm details now @wjz pic.twitter.com/LSz541FCz5— Caroline Foreback (@CarolineWJZ) December 3, 2023
“It was about 25 minutes or so into the movie when we hear the shots: pop, pop, pop,” Alex Logan said. “I look over to the other side of the front row that we were sitting in, and that’s when I saw the muzzle flares. At that point, we got out of there as quickly as possible.”
WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner.
