Dozens of law enforcement officers are responding to a police-involved shooting that unfolded Tuesday in the Upton neighborhood.

The shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street, police said. The officer who was injured was transported to Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

A helicopter flew over the neighborhood as more than a dozen Baltimore City cruisers lit up Pennsylvania Avenue.

Some officers redirected traffic near West McMechen Street.

Several bystanders filled the area near the metro by a T-Mobile store on Pennsylvania Avenue with their smartphones in hand, expressing anger at what they called an incident of police brutality.

A group of people migrated a few blocks north in an apparent face-off with cops.

“Please disperse the area immediately,” a voice from the helicopter said to the crowd of people.

This story will be updated.