Four Baltimore Police officers were hospitalized after trying to take a 29-year-old man who fought with them into custody Tuesday morning, officials said.

A 17-year-old flagged down the officers in the 200 block of North Highland Avenue around 10:30 a.m. claiming Bryant Maurice Allen assaulted him, the Baltimore Police Department said.

The four police officers approached Allen in the Ellwood Park neighborhood, who they say took a fighting stance and told them he was not going anywhere.

Allen then ran and the officers chased him, during which time he punched one of them, police said.

Officers used mace and a Taser to subdue Allen and tackled him to get him into handcuffs, officials said. The four officers, Allen and the 17-year-old were transported to area hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Allen will be arrested and charged once he’s discharged from the hospital, police said.

“Our officers put themselves in harm’s way every single day to protect this city and it is just truly unacceptable when they are assaulted while simply doing their jobs,” Police Commissioner Richard Worley said in a news release. “We will not tolerate attacks on law enforcement or anyone in our community.”