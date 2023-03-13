Baltimore Police probe death of 2-year-old girl from fentanyl intoxication

A fentanyl test strip is used to detect fentanyl in a drug sample. Such test strips cost about $1 apiece. Jesse Costa/WBUR.
Baltimore police are now investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl, after medical examiners ruled the cause of death to be fentanyl intoxication, police said Monday.

On Jan.15, officers responded to an apartment in the 4200 block of Parkton Street where 2-year-old Journey Sharp was reported unresponsive.

When they arrived, they found the girl, who had been pronounced dead by responding medics. There were no signs of trauma to the child’s body.

The child’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office, where an autopsy was performed. On March 10, doctors notified homicide detectives that Sharp died due to fentanyl Intoxication.

