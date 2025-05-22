As three Baltimore police officers sprinted after a man through Northeast Baltimore, one of them shouted a warning.

“I’m going to shoot you, bro. You better put it down,” Detective Steven Foster yelled at 26-year-old Jai Marc Howell. Seconds later on May 12, Foster and two other officers exchanged gunfire with Howell in a deadly encounter that is under investigation.

As cars drove by around 1:30 p.m., police chased Howell down the 4600 block of York Road, an area with homes, small businesses and vehicles parked along the tree-lined streets. Officials said the officers were patrolling the area due to high crime when Howell took off running after he saw them.

Howell had pulled a gun and fired at the officers at least twice, according to Police Commissioner Richard Worley. On Thursday, police released body camera footage from the shooting, showing the moments members of the Northern District Action Team — Foster, Enger Jimenez and Tony Tiburzi — returned fire. Authorities said the officers fired around 24 shots but did not say how many times Howell was hit by bullets.

Worley said Howell fired at least two shots at the police vehicle. Another officer, who did not fire his weapon, took cover near a patrol vehicle. The officers fired back and continued shooting after Howell had fallen to the ground.

Worley said officers rendered aid before transporting him to the hospital where he died.

The District Action Team members deal with the most violent criminals in their assigned areas, Worley said. Officials said they did not know if officers knew Howell, but the department later learned he was wanted for attempted murder in Baltimore County. Online court records show there was a warrant for Howell’s arrest on first-degree murder and assault and firearms charges.

The three officers, none of whom was injured, were placed on paid administrative leave and are receiving mental health services pending the investigation.

Jimenez and Tiburzi have been on the force four and five years, respectively. According to Brian Nadeau, deputy commissioner of the resources and accountability bureau, Foster, who has served on the force for 11 years, was involved in a fatal shooting in 2018.

The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland attorney general’s office is investigating, as it does all fatal officer-involved shootings in the state. The Baltimore Banner reached out to the Office of the Attorney General for comment.

This is the second officer-involved shooting this year in Baltimore. A bailiff shot at an armed man in an Eastern District courthouse in January before the man shot himself. There were three officer-involved fatal shootings in Baltimore last year, according to data from the attorney general’s office.