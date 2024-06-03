The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Baltimore Police have confirmed two fetuses were found on a Maryland Transit Administration bus in East Baltimore Saturday afternoon after initially only reporting one.

A driver discovered a fetus on the seat of the bus around 12:39 p.m. in the 2500 block of Kirk Avenue. A second fetus was found afterward, said Freddie Talbert, a spokesperson for the department, in an email Monday.

Maryland Transit Administration and Baltimore police responded to the scene Saturday. Homicide detectives are still investigating how the fetuses came to be found on a public bus.

Baltimore police declined to share their report on the incident, citing their investigation is active and ongoing. The Medical Examiner’s Office has taken possession of each fetus.

Circumstances of the finding in Baltimore are unclear, but some states including Maryland have passed safe haven laws meant to prevent infant abandonment. Distressed parents who are unwilling or unable to care for their infant may give up custody at hospitals or law enforcement stations.

Maryland law states a parent or another adult, with the mother’s approval, has up to 10 days from the birth to invoke Safe Haven anonymously and safely leave a baby with a responsible adult at a designated location. A person who invokes Safe Haven is immune from civil liability or criminal prosecution provided the child is unharmed, according to the Maryland Department of Human Services website. The department maintains a list of designated “safe havens” in each jurisdiction.

Anyone with questions about Maryland’s Safe Haven laws can call 800-332-6347 or contact a local department of social services.

