The 2700 block of Mosher Street was quiet and calm Thursday morning — except for the noises from construction crews working on Ashburton Street and West Lafayette Avenue.

There were no signs that a 70-year-old woman was fatally shot by Baltimore police after she allegedly lunged at them amid a behavioral health crisis a day earlier. This is the second fatal Baltimore Police officer-involved shooting in West Baltimore in a little more than a week.

“How quickly they are to make us disappear,” said Janet Bailey, the president of Laburt Improvement Community Association.

In her tie-dye shirt, blue shorts and brown sandals, Bailey walked the block in blazing 90-degree weather early Thursday. No one could give her the name of the woman who died, but that didn’t stop her attempts to memorialize her.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Janet Bailey, who runs a community fridge on Ashburton Street, placed flowers and a sign reading “We Mourn Our Loss” at Mosher and Ashburton on Thursday, urging others to add names and tributes for the 70-year-old woman fatally shot by police. (Darreonna Davis/The Baltimore Banner)

Bailey created a sign that read “We Mourn Our Loss” and rested it and flowers near Ashburton and Mosher streets. She’s praying people will add more flowers and write their names on the sign.

The neighborhood is filled with rowhomes, some of which look abandoned, others fenced off with patches of green in the front yards.

On Wednesday, police were called twice to the Mosher neighborhood to address a woman experiencing a behavioral health crisis.

According to Commissioner Richard Worley, they had been to the home about 20 times before. The woman allegedly lunged at officers with a knife, and they deployed a Taser on her. Officers gave verbal commands and one fell over a chair while trying to leave the house, Worley said.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley on scene of a police-involved shooting on the 2700 block of Mosher Street on Wednesday. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

Baltimore Police on scene of a police-involved shooting on the 2700 block of Mosher Street on Wednesday. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

According to Worley, the woman lunged at that officer while he was on the ground and another shot her twice. She died at a nearby hospital from her injuries.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The incident is being investigated by the Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General. Officials have not released the name of the woman or of the officer who fatally shot her.

Simultaneously Wednesday in the 100 block of West 29th Street, Northern District officers were hours into responding to a 32-year-old man threatening to jump from the 13th floor of an apartment balcony, police said.

According to the Baltimore Police Department, officers responded around 6 a.m. Wednesday and worked for 16 hours to negotiate and pull the man down. Negotiators, crisis response units and Baltimore City Fire Department personnel assisted in this case.

Learning about both situations, Bailey couldn’t help but wonder if there was no other way to handle the situation in her neighborhood than to kill the elderly woman.

“Are we now picking and choosing who’s an asset and a liability? Are we now choosing who lives and dies,” Bailey said, sweating and frustrated.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Bailey couldn’t stop asking wondering police didn’t call the Crisis Stabilization Center at Tuerk House, just a four-minute walk away. “You’ve been there over 20 times,” she said. The center, which offers short-term care for people in crisis, accepts walk-ins and referrals from EMS, hospitals, and mobile crisis teams.

Nine days ago, Baltimore police officers fatally shot arabber Bilal “BJ” Abdullah 38 times after he fired three shots at them in the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Abdullah’s shooting, which also happened in West Baltimore, sparked outrage among residents toward police and led to a rally Friday ahead of his funeral Saturday. On Monday, police released body camera video that showed the moments that led up to the deadly shooting between Abdullah and police.

“It is truly unfortunate that two lives have recently been lost. Community members are concerned about the use of force resulting in death,” Councilman John Bullock said Thursday. “Such events highlight the need for de-escalation in the midst of mental health crises. We understand the dangers inherent in law enforcement, and also mourn with families for the loss of life of their loved ones.”

This story will be updated.