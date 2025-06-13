It will be busy in Baltimore this weekend, with Pride festivities, the Charles Street Promenade, Orioles games and other events happening around the city.

In response, the Baltimore City Department of Transportation announced road closures for the weekend. Here’s what you need to know.

Baltimore Pride festivities

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Baltimore Pride, which will come with its annual parade and block party.

As a result, the DOT said the following streets will be closed.

From 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday:

Charles Street from Art Museum Drive to 29th Street

The right lane of 29th Street from Charles Street to Wyman Park Drive — that lane will be used as a bike lane

From 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday:

Charles Street from North Avenue to 29th Street

20th Street from Maryland Avenue to St. Paul Street

The parade will start at noon on Saturday.

The Baltimore Trans Pride Festival is also taking place on Saturday. Because of this, three streets will be closed from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m.:

21st Street between Charles and St. Paul Streets

22nd Street between Charles and St. Paul Streets

Lovegrove Street between 21st and 22nd Streets

Charles Street Promenade

The Charles Street Promenade, where vendors set up shop on Charles Street, is happening from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. Charles Street will be closed between Saratoga Street and North Avenue during that time.

However, all major intersections going east and west should be open during that time.

Because of the multiple closings on Charles Street, the Charm City Circulator will close stops and have temporary detours along the purple route on Saturday. All detour information can be found on the Passio Go! app.

Orioles Games

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the Orioles will face the Los Angeles Angels at Camden Yards. The DOT said the following streets will be closed around the stadium:

Hamburg Street from Leadenhall to Paca Streets

The northbound service lane next to M&T Bank Stadium

Camden Street from Paca to Howard Streets

The streets will be closed starting at 4 p.m. on Friday, 1 p.m. on Saturday and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

St. Nicholas Greek Folk Festival

The St. Nicholas Greek Folk Festival kicked off on Thursday and continues until Sunday. The following streets will be closed until 10 p.m. Monday:

Ponca Street between Fait and Foster Avenues

Fleet Street between Ponca and Quail Streets

Ruffhouse Juneteenth Jubilee

Del. Malcolm P. Ruff is hosting his Ruffhouse Juneteenth Jubilee in Penhurst Park on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. These roads will be closed from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday:

Penhurst Avenue between Granada Avenue and Garrison Boulevard

Belvieu Avenue between Belvedere Avenue and Garrison Boulevard

More information about these closures can be found on the DOT website.