The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that left four people injured Saturday afternoon in the city’s Northern District.

Officers responded around 2:30 p.m. to the 400 block of Venable Avenue in the Oakenshawe neighborhood after multiple 911 calls reported gunfire.

Police said they found three men — a 60-year-old, a 25-year-old and an 18-year-old — suffering from gunshot wounds.

All were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Shortly after, a 57-year-old woman arrived at an area hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound. Investigators believe she was also shot at the Venable Avenue scene.

Detectives with the Northern District Shooting Unit have taken over the investigation. Authorities have not released information on potential suspects or a motive for the shooting.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact detectives at 410-396-2455. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or via the organization’s website.

This story has been updated.