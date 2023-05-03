“I grew up in a predominantly Black neighborhood, but even in my early years, I’ve experienced some semblance of segregation in certain areas,” Smith said. “But being in Baltimore specifically, and even D.C., to be around a hotbed of a lot of Black people and to see some influential people my color doing well for themselves — no matter even if you go into a nicer area — to still be able to see somebody that looks like you, it was very encouraging and not something I’m used to.”