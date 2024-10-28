Firefighters responded to a report of three rowhomes on fire in the 300 block of Loneys Lane near Pulaski Highway in the Ellwood Park-Monument neighborhood in East Baltimore on Monday afternoon.

Crews arrived at 4:11 p.m. and had the fire out by 5 p.m., said John Marsh, the Baltimore City Fire Department’s public information officer.

Marsh said four residential dwellings were affected by the fire and there were no injuries reported. The number of displacements was unknown, and two of the homes were unoccupied at the time. Marsh said he does not know if the other two homes are vacant.

The fire caused the structures of 313, 311 and 309 on Loneys Lane to collapse, he said. The Fire Department is investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

