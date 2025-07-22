Six teenagers from Baltimore were arrested in central Pennsylvania in connection with a string of burglaries that crossed state boundaries, police said.

The teenagers, who are between 13 and 17 years old, may be connected to multiple other burglaries and stolen vehicles in Baltimore and surrounding areas in Maryland, according to the Susquehanna Township Police Department.

Police said they were a suspected “organized crime ring” after the arrest on July 16.

Susquehanna police have not, as of Tuesday afternoon, said whether the teenagers remain in custody or what charges they face.

The Baltimore Police Department is aware of the six teenagers, department spokesperson Lindsey Eldridge said in an email.

“We are currently investigating to see if they are tied to incidents in the city,” she said.

An automated license plate reader alerted Susquehanna Township officers of a stolen vehicle in the early morning hours of July 16. Officers said they found the car in front of Jawns on Fire, a sneaker store in the Blue Mountain Commons shopping plaza in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

In a post shared on the store’s Instagram account, a group of people can be seen on video going in and out of the store with merchandise. The store’s owner made fun of them on the video, calling them “dummies” for not unlocking the door after allegedly breaking in and climbing through the window instead.

The store did not respond to a request for comment.

The teenagers fled the scene and Susquehanna Township Police and Lower Paxton Bureau of Police chased them before capturing them on foot.

More than $50,000 of stolen and damaged merchandise was found in the car, according to Susquehanna Township officers.