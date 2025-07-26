Marylanders are heading into another sweltering, stormy weekend as dangerous heat and humidity continue to grip the region, as a Code Red Extreme Heat alert remains in effect for Baltimore.

With temperatures climbing into the 90s and humidity soaring, the risk of heat-related illness is rising—especially for vulnerable residents spending time outdoors this weekend.

The brutal conditions will be compounded by the threat of severe storms, damaging winds, and heavy downpours Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will feel extreme as the heat index could surpass 100 degrees during the afternoons on both Saturday and Sunday.

There is the potential for storms to develop. Isolated storms could be severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall throughout the region.

Baltimore issued a Code Red Extreme Heat alert earlier in the week which remains in effect until Tuesday.

There will cooling centers available on Saturday and Sunday.

ShopRite of Howard Park, 4601 Liberty Heights Avenue: 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Weinberg Housing Resource Center, 620 Falls Way, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

My Sister’s Place Women’s Center, 17 W. Franklin St., 10:30 a.m. - 5:30 a.m. (This cooling center is for women and children only.)

City pools will operate on a modified schedule through Sunday, according to the Baltimore City Department of Recreation and Parks. Most park pools will be open from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m., with 30-minutes temporary closures through the afternoon. The Riverside pool will close at 3 p.m.

Neighborhood pools will be open from noon to 7 p.m. over the weekend. All city pools will be open Monday and Tuesday from noon to 7 p.m., including pools that are usually closed during those days.