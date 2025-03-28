Baltimoreans can bask in a sunny, warm weekend just ahead of showers early next week.

Break out the shorts and tank tops as temperatures could reach 83 degrees on Saturday, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington office.

But that perfect weather won’t last long as rain is possible on Sunday and potentially more severe thunderstorms are expected on Monday.

The likelihood of rain is low on Saturday, according to Andrew Snyder, an NWS meteorologist. That means Baltimoreans can enjoy the weekend’s outdoor activities, including the Orioles’ Eutaw Street Block Party in Camden Yards on Saturday, without umbrellas or raincoats.

Temperatures will range between the 60s and 70s on Sunday, and rainfall chances are up to 40%, according to predictions.

But the heavy downpour is expected on Monday, the day of the O’s home opener.

There’s an 80% chance of rain on Monday, and thunderstorms are likely after 2 p.m., just ahead of the Oriole’s 3:05 p.m. start, according to the forecast. Monday’s matchup with the Boston Red Sox could possibly be moved to Tuesday depending on the weather.