Bark Social, the popular dog-friendly bar with multiple locations in Maryland, abruptly closed at the end of the day Thursday.

In a social media post, the company, which described itself as a small startup, said it was “in the middle of a growth round” when expected financing fell through. Bark Social will also enter bankruptcy, the company said. The post said the company was closing immediately to “do right by” its employees.

On the company’s website, a banner says Bark Social “is closed until further notice.” In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for Bark Social said the company can’t predict the results of bankruptcy.

“Bankruptcy can bring an array of options that we are exploring and cannot assure reopening, however, we are hopeful,” the spokesperson wrote.

The unique bars featured gated dog parks that served coffee and breakfast items in the morning, and beer, wine and other drinks and lunch items in the afternoons and evenings. And of course, they also served treats for Fido, like pupsicles.

Bark Social locations were free for humans to enter, but dogs needed a membership or guest pass. Dog registration required vaccines and spay/neuter. Membership was about $1 a day for an annual pass for one dog — $364.99, according to the website.

The company had “thousands” of members and “hundreds of thousands” of customers each year, according to the spokesperson.

The company’s Baltimore location, in Canton, opened at the end of 2021. It had opened a location in Columbia, in Howard County, just last month.

There were also locations in Bethesda, Philadelphia and Alexandria, Virginia. According to the Bark Social website, there were plans to open a Los Angeles location in 2025.

This is a developing story.