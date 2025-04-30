The Bay Bridge Airport is closed Wednesday after a single-occupant plane ended up on the shoreline of the Chesapeake Bay.

While landing at the Queen Anne’s County airport around 10:30 a.m., an aircraft experienced “an incident” and veered off the side of the runway into a nearby marshy area and partially in the water, said county government public information manager Elizabeth Malasky.

Although the runway was not damaged, Malasky said the Bay Bridge Airport will remain closed until the investigation is complete.

Maryland State Police troopers from the Centreville Barrack responded to the crash. According to Maryland State Police spokesperson Ngan Ho, emergency medical personnel also responded, but the pilot and sole occupant declined medical treatment due to not having injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident. A preliminary report could be available by Thursday.

The Bay Bridge Airport is owned by Queen Anne’s County, and it offers aircraft maintenance and basing and pilot training. It’s one of 33 public airports in Maryland and one of four operated by a county.

This story will be updated.