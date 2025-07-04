A crash involving multiple vehicles slowed traffic to a crawl across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge’s westbound lanes for about two hours during the July 4 holiday.

All westbound lanes were reopened to traffic after 2 p.m., though Maryland Transportation Authority officials warned motorists to expect continued delays in both directions.

It was not immediately clear how many people were injured in the crash, or how many vehicles were involved.

A medevac helicopter responded to the bridge, where at least one person was reported trapped, Maryland Transportation Authority officials said in a post on X around 12:30 p.m.

By 1 p.m., live cameras showed a long line of vehicles creeping up the bridge’s single open lane.