Dozens displaced after lightning strikes Bel Air condo, starting fire

BALTIMORE — Dozens of residents were displaced Monday evening after a Bel Air apartment fire caused a two-story condo building to partially collapse.

Around 75 firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire around 9:30 p.m. at the 1300 block of Sheridan Place, the Harford County Fire Department said. Around 50 residents were rushed out of the building, and 26 residents were displaced by the fire.

Investigators say lightning hit the roof of the building, sparking a fire on the roof and attic of the condo. Residents say they heard the lightning strike and started to smell smoke.

The roof collapsed to the third floor, forcing other floors to come crumbling down. All residents were able to escape, but Harford County EMS said they evaluated one person who chose to go to the hospital later.

Officials said 26 residents are now displaced, but Harford County disaster assistance and Red Cross are helping them.

As for the building, investigators deemed it a total loss.