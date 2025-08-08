A man won big at a small arcade just off the Bethany Beach boardwalk in Delaware last weekend. But it wasn’t from playing pinball.

William Engle, a 49-year-old man from Catonsville, allegedly stole over $2,000 from the Shore Family Fun Center between July 31 and Aug. 2, according to Bethany Beach police.

Bethany Beach is the last beach on the north-to-south stretch off the coast of Delaware, just before Fenwick Island. It’s home to ice cream shops, a beloved bookstore and a few local beachwear storefronts.

The arcade is located on the upstairs floor of the Bethany Town Center, its bright lights flashing from the windows. Arcade games sit in neat rows in the tiny space, with a towering boxing machine nestled in the corner for visitors to throw their hardest punch.

Engle appeared in security footage wearing a cap, a blue T-shirt and pink-toned shorts. His hat appears to sport a Kansas City Chiefs logo.

This remains an open investigation. Police are still searching for Engle’s whereabouts.

The arcade declined to comment.

Police say Engle “strategically removed” the money from several arcade games. Chief Patrick Foley said in an email that the money was cash, but did not offer further details. The question remains if Engle hauled out a duffel bag full of quarters.