Baltimore Gas and Electric is warning its 1.3 million electric customers of a potential mass outage starting Monday afternoon.

The outage is a result of a local power plant that “experienced an unplanned disconnection from the BGE electric system” and “has the potential to cause a temporary outage this afternoon and evening to protect the grid,” BGE said in an email sent Monday afternoon.

Around 3 a.m. Monday, a problem at a BGE transmission facility cut power to the Brandon Shores and H.A. Wagner power stations, according to Taryne Williams, a spokesperson for Talen Energy, which owns both plants.

The outage caused Brandon Shores Units 1 and 2 to automatically shut down. Wagner’s two units and Brandon Shores Unit 2 could start producing electricity again once they go through the startup process, if PJM — the regional power grid operator — requests it, Williams said.

Brandon Shores Unit 1 will remain offline until BGE repairs the transmission facility. Once those repairs are complete, Talen plans to bring the rest of Brandon Shores back online.

In a statement Monday afternoon, the Maryland Freedom Caucus, a group of conservative state legislators, pointed to a failure at the substation tied to the Brandon Shores power plant in Anne Arundel County.

Paul Pinsky, director of the Maryland Energy Administration, confirmed in an email that the issue was connected to Brandon Shores. And Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson told reporters on Monday afternoon he was briefed by BGE that the problem started at a substation near the power plant and “was not a matter of a lack of supply.”

Ferguson said he was briefed by BGE officials and told they are fixing the issue. He hopes to get an update in several hours about the status of where things stand with the amount of load, given the infrastructure damages that occurred.

BGE told customers it was working with PJM Interconnection, the region’s power grid operator, to evaluate whether the Baltimore region has enough power. PJM did not immediately respond to a request for information or comment.

BGE has electric customers in Baltimore City, in Baltimore, Harford, Carroll, Howard and Anne Arundel counties, and parts of Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.

Local officials, including Anne Arundel County, the City of Annapolis and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, warned residents of the potential outage. The Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport said in a statement Monday afternoon that it was not yet impacted, but is taking “precautionary measures to conserve energy and lessen the demands to the power grid.”

How to prepare for possible power outage

BGE is asking its customers to conserve power starting from this afternoon until the evening. It also recommended those in the service area to take the following precautions:

Store a supply of bottled water and easy-to-prepare, non-perishable foods.

Charge cellphones, computers, electric vehicles, and other battery-powered electronic equipment.

Customers with landlines should keep a corded phone to report outages if cellphones lose power.

Have a flashlight with fresh batteries on each floor of your home.

Customers requiring refrigeration for medication or electricity for medical equipment should have alternate arrangements in place in the event of an extended power outage.

Monitor thermostat.

Turn on ceiling fans or standalone fans.

Close blinds, shades, and drapes.

Delay the use of major, heat-generating household appliances such as ovens, stoves, dishwashers and dryers.

Turn off non-essential appliances, electronics, and other devices.

Banner reporters Adam Willis and Pamela Wood contributed to this story.