Thousands are without power in the Baltimore area Wednesday morning after a hard-hitting storm brought heavy rain, damaging winds and flooding.

As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, 707 active outages are affecting over 12,700 customers, according to the Baltimore Gas and Electric outage map.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has these tips to stay safe in the event your power goes out:

How to Report an Outage with BGE

WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner.

More From The Banner

Through a line of coloring books, Naomi Winston wants to create “mirrors of representation” for Black and Brown kids and “coils of understanding” for children to educate themselves about other cultures.

Baltimore-based author Naomi Winston featured on ‘CBS Mornings’ for her inclusive coloring books

Wendell Pierce and Dominic West in the HBO series The Wire.

A Baltimorean says he’s the real ‘Bird’ on ‘The Wire.’ David Simon calls it a flight of fancy.

A newborn baby wrapped in a hospital swaddle with a pastel-striped hat on its head. The baby appears to be sleeping peacefully. The image is focused on the baby, with a softly blurred background to emphasize the subject.

What’s in a name? In the case of Baby Charm, sentiment and the love of a city

How ‘Johnny’ became shorthand for Lamar Jackson’s greatness