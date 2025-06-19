The chairman of a police oversight board and a city councilman say they are heartbroken and awaiting answers after Tuesday’s fatal police shooting in West Baltimore. They named the man killed as Bilal “BJ” Abdullah, a longtime arabber and fixture in the community.

Baltimore’s famous yet dwindling community of horse and cart produce vendors has been around for centuries and remains one of the few ways to buy fresh fruits and vegetables in the city’s food deserts.

“If you live in West Baltimore or really Baltimore in general and you depend on the arabbers to get your fruits and fresh produce, you knew this brother,” said Aaron Maybin, chairman of the city’s Civilian Review Board. “You might not have been on a first-name basis with him. You might not have partied together on the weekends, but you recognized his smiling face. You recognized his horse and his cart. You recognized the sound of him coming down the street, and you get that same excitement that you would get when you hear the ice cream man coming.”

Councilman James Torrence, who represents Upton and other neighborhoods in West Baltimore, issued a statement saying he was saddened by the police shooting.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family of Bilal Abdullah and all impacted residents,” he said in the statement, calling for a thorough and transparent investigation.

Similarly, Baltimore’s AFRO newspaper quoted the local branch of the NAACP offering condolences to friends, family and the community over Abdullah’s death.

As of Thursday morning, authorities have not released the name of the man killed or the officers involved in the shooting.

Officers patrolling the area around Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street in Upton around 7 p.m. Tuesday approached a man who they believed to be armed, Police Commissioner Richard Worley said Tuesday night.

The Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division, which investigates all police-involved fatalities in the state, released new details Wednesday about the shooting. In the preliminary investigation report, the IID said officers were in an unmarked cruiser when they approached the man.

The man wore a crossbody bag while standing on a corner as officers attempted to speak to him from the unmarked cruiser, the Office of the Attorney General said. An officer got out of the car and began following him.

According to the attorney general’s office, the man shifted his crossbody bag from back to front before running off.

Police said that during a chase and attempt to detain the man, he shot at officers and three officers shot at the man.

Baltimore Police outside the Upton Metro Station on Wednesday, a day after the shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

Police said one officer was shot in the foot and taken to Shock Trauma. That officer, an eight-year veteran of the department, was in “fair” condition and scheduled for surgery Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The Attorney General’s office does not confirm whose gun initially discharged, but said the man pointed a firearm at police and three officers then fired multiple shots at the man.

A tense scene unfolded in the aftermath of the shooting as bystanders confronted police, calling it an incident of police brutality. Dozens of police vehicles filled the street and officers pushed people back from the scene of the shooting.

“I’m really taken aback by this moment and really hurt,” Maybin added, “not just because we lost an amazing individual that everybody in the community loved and in some way depended on, but we did so in a way that left an imprint of trauma, hurt and despair.”

This is a developing story.