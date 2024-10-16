Howard County’s top education official on Wednesday sought to reassure the school community after a 17-year-old Howard High School student was arrested this week and charged with murder in the shooting death of a Baltimore man.

Bill Barnes, the superintendent of Howard County Public Schools, said in a system-wide statement that he and the leadership team will develop a series of frequently asked questions to provide more clarity to staff, students and parents.

“This is an exceedingly frightening series of events, and I share many of the concerns and questions being expressed by stakeholders,” Barnes wrote. “The questions that are being received deserve answers.”

Bill Barnes, superintendent of the Howard County Public School System, is photographed during an interview in his office in Ellicott City, Maryland on July 16th, 2024. (Eric Thompson for The Baltimore Banner)

Howard County Police on Tuesday arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection to the killing of 26-year-old Kendrick McLellan of Baltimore, who was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.

The car was parked behind an office building in the 8800 block of Centre Park Drive in Columbia, a short distance from Howard High School. Authorities determined the shooting took place days earlier.

The teenager, from Ellicott City, is charged as an adult with first-degree murder and related charges, according to police. He was arrested at 12:45 p.m. with a loaded gun in his backpack at the high school, where he is a student, police said. Authorities on Wednesday declined to release charging documents in the case, noting the suspect is a juvenile.

Detectives believe that the victim and the teen were acquaintances, but the motive for the shooting is unclear. Police are also seeking to locate a second, unidentified person in the case.

Barnes said his primary focus in the coming days is to tend to the needs of Howard High School students and staff so they can feel safe in their school. He said he would work with his leadership team, Howard County Police and the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services to “reflect” on what occurred yesterday.

The superintendent also said he will continue to collaborate with police and county leaders to assess school safety and bolster security across the county.

Barnes urged people to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities and behavior.

“Please remind your children that if they see something, to say something,” he wrote. “If anyone becomes aware of a potential threat to students or staff in a school, please report that threat immediately to your school administrator or HCPD. Keeping our students and staff safe is a total team effort.”

Howard High School Principal Steven Fleming echoed Barnes’ commitment to safety and transparency in a school-wide email Wednesday afternoon.

He said that after Wednesday’s upsetting news, he “can personally empathize with students, staff, and family members who are asking how we can ensure a safe school environment.”

Howard High carried on with its scheduled PSAT testing and a freshman assembly Wednesday, which went smoothly, he wrote, and the crisis team was available on campus to help any students or staff to process what happened.

Fleming said there was a considerable behind-the scenes-response Tuesday, as he worked with with Barnes, counselors, police and the school system’s Office of Safety and Security.

“I am grateful for all of the efforts of Howard HS staff and the significant support we received centrally to respond to the event we experienced yesterday and ensure a strong level of support and security at our school,” he said. Fleming said he would provide more information as he, and the school system’s leadership, learn more.