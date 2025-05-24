A black bear is roaming neighborhoods and shopping centers in Baltimore and Howard counties.

The bear was initially spotted in Baltimore County’s Randallstown and Pikesville areas but has made its way into Howard County after residents caught the bear on camera in Ellicott City and at the Columbia Crossing shopping center Thursday.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources believes the bear is 1.5 years old and is the only one in the area. The sightings aren’t unusual, Gregg Bortz, a DNR spokesperson, told WBAL on May 23.

“DNR is not attempting to capture or relocate this bear, but we will continue to monitor its movements,” Bortz said.

There are around 2,000 bears in Maryland, according to DNR. They mainly reside in Western Maryland.

However, once hibernation season ends, juvenile black bears, particularly male ones, have been known to travel across the state in search of new territories to claim and food sources. This typically happens from May to July and again in October and November, in preparation for hibernation.

Residents of Laurel, Catonsville, Windsor Mill and Howard County reported bear sightings around this time in 2023, WJZ previously reported. One black bear made its way to Montgomery County last year, WJLA reported.

What to do if you spot a bear in your area

While it’s normal for black bears to roam into new areas, DNR warned in April that homeowners who leave out birdseed, chicken feed, dog food or trash could unintentionally attract bears to residential areas.

Most black bears are afraid of people and will likely leave if they spot a human. Still, DNR recommends keeping a safe distance from bears.

Ensure the bear is alone, speak calmly and hold your arms up to appear larger. If the bear does not move along, make loud noises.

Importantly: “Don’t panic. Don’t shoot! Don’t approach. Don’t feed!,” according to DNR.

If a bear thinks you are too close, it may woof, snap its jaws, slap the ground or brush, or bluff charges.

Bear sightings can be reported to a local Wildlife and Heritage office at 410-356-0941, or through DNR’s general wildlife line at 410-260-8540.

More information about what to do if you spot a bear can be found on the DNR website or BearWise, the site of a nongovernmental organization supported by state wildlife agencies.