A year after skeletal remains were discovered in a Sandtown-Winchester abandoned home, officers released a sketch Thursday of the woman’s face.

A man discovered the woman’s remains in a vacant property in the 1600 block of McKean Avenue last year, which he had just acquired, Baltimore Police spokesperson Vernon Davis said in an email.

The sketch shows the unknown Black woman who was between 35 and 50 years old with short, textured hair, thin eyebrows and droopy eyes.

Officers responded to the questionable death call just before 4 p.m. on Aug. 13, 2024, and notified the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The medical examiner took charge of the woman’s bones and provided the data to a sketch artist: age, race and bone structure.

The medical examiner’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

What medical officials came up with was the sketch shared on social media Thursday with Baltimore Police asking for help in identifying the deceased woman.

Baltimore Police’s homicide detectives are investigating and urge anyone who might be able to identify this woman to call 410-396-2100.