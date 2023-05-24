Everybody loves the Blue Angels, right?

It’s a great show. Parents let their kids play hooky to see it. Thousands of boats fill up the Severn River.

If you plan to view the show, which gets underway at 2 p.m. Wednesday, one thing you want is a great memory. The other thing is a photo. Not just any photo, but a picture showing the power and audacity of the Navy’s Flight Demonstration Team.

Baltimore Banner photojournalist Ulysses Muñoz and I are both going out today to see what we come up with. Uly is shooting from land, and I’m giving it my first try from the water. He’ll be shooting it with his pro gear, several Sony cameras.

I’ll be working strictly Amateur, with a Google Pixel 6.

Who’s going to get the better photos? My money is on Uly.

Here’s the background.

This year marks the 77th Blue Angels season and the second featuring F/A-18 Super Hornets. The base model of the tactical aircraft costs $67.4 million. The Blue Angels remove the nose cannon for its planes and install a smoke-oil tank and a spring on the control stick that applies pressure for better formation and inverted flying.

The Blue Angels fly over Annapolis four times during commissioning week. One or two planes conduct a greeting flyover once they arrive at Joint Base Andrews, 25 miles from Annapolis. The jets flew over again as part of a rehearsal Tuesday, and then there is Wednesday’s show. The finale is a flyover of Friday’s graduation ceremony at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

You can see the show from the Naval Academy grounds (no parking on the grounds, enter through the main gate and bring a government-issued ID), Spa Creek Bridge, City Dock, or even Jonas and Anne Catharine Green Park and the World War II Memorial on the opposite side of the river. You can even go to the green parking deck at Westfield Annapolis.

The Naval Academy Bridge itself is closed to vehicles and pedestrian traffic from 1:45 to 4 p.m. Wednesday. For more details on where to park and good vantage points, check out the City of Annapolis website.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

Here’s Uly’s strategy.

There’s not a lot of time left before Wednesday’s show, but he’ll scout out a location in advance. Maybe it will be somewhere high up so he can focus on the jets as they fly by, or down on the ground with other people or buildings provide framing to give it more context?

“Most of the photos people take at the show are going to basically look the same — how can you make yours stand out?” he told me. “Think about what you can do with the framing to make it look a little different, and you’ll end up with a photo that means a whole lot more to you than if you just point at the sky and hit ’click.’”

He offered this advice. If you’re watching with a friend, take a photo of them snapping a photo as the jets scream past. If you’re with a crowd, photos of the reactions might make for pictures that are just as interesting, especially if you find someone who has never seen this kind of show before.

If you’re near something very recognizable, like the State House dome for instance, maybe there’s somewhere you can stand that would include it in the background, giving people an immediate sense of place when they look at your photo.

“Experiment, have fun with it!”

And here’s what I plan to do.

I’ve been invited out on a powerboat with friends. I’ll try to get something of the team as it flies low over the water, at an angle that gives me the best close-up look possible. With a cellphone, I’m not going to get anything like the high acrobatics that make for stunning photos.

I also won’t be able able to move around much. There are thousands of boats on the water, and the Coast Guard keeps people out of the “box” directly under the flight path of the Blue Angels.

I’m likely to be far more limited. Instead of zooming in with the lens, I’ll probably experiment with adjusting the advanced settings in my camera app to take huge photos (find RAW + JPEG in the settings) and then edit them afterward.

Blue Angels rehearsal in Annapolis pic.twitter.com/TPI7VsENB6 — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) May 23, 2023

I’m going to follow this suggestion from Uly: Keeping my phone vertical for some shots that I can use on TikTok or Instagram, but shooting most horizontally.

For editing, we’ll both probably make just light edits once we’ve got the photos — cropping, adjusting the horizon line, brightening, darkening, and messing with the exposure or white balance.

“The goal in mind is to make that photo look as close to how it looked with your eyes when you first hit that shutter,” Uly said.

We aren’t the only ones out there shooting, and you’ll see lots of photos on social media.

Check back to see how Uly and I do.