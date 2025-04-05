A boat fire broke out Saturday morning at Henderson’s Wharf Marina, sending thick black smoke billowing over the Fells Point waterfront.

The fire broke out around 9:19 a.m., according to the Baltimore City Fire Department. Crews rushed to the scene, navigating the tight corridors of the historic marina, where boats are docked just steps from the Henderson’s Wharf Hotel.

Firefighters quickly contained the flames to a single vessel. No injuries were reported, and a dive team initially dispatched was later called off, according to Baltimore Fire Department spokesman John Marsh.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The fire was put out by noon and the Coast Guard has been alerted, according to the department.

Smoke rises from a boat fire at a marina in Fells Point on Saturday. (Courtesy of Ashley Visco)

Henderson’s Wharf Marina is a private facility known for housing dozens of pleasure boats and yachts.

The total number of boats docked at the time of the fire is unclear.

The Baltimore Banner is working to confirm additional details from marina staff and city officials.

This story will be updated.