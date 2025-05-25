Anne Arundel County Police have launched an investigation after recovering a body from a burning car in Davidsonville.

At 9:25 p.m. Saturday, county police and firefighters responded to reports of a car engulfed in flames near a business on the 600 block of West Central Avenue.

After putting out the fire, officers noticed a body in the passenger seat. Officials have not identified the remains, which have been transported to the medical examiner’s office in Baltimore for an autopsy.

The Anne Arundel County Fire & Explosives Investigations Unit will investigate the fire, while the suspicious death investigation will fall to the police department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

Anne Arundel County Police could not be immediately reached.